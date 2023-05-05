Williamstown: Community Chest sets annual meeting

The Williamstown Community Chest will hold its 96th annual meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at The Williams Inn, 101 Spring St.
The meeting’s agenda includes the election of board members and officers, a brief review of highlights of the year, a report on the results of the 2022-2023 annual fundraising campaign, and an update on new initiatives.
Representatives of Second Street Second Chances in Pittsfield are the featured speakers. Second Street assists formerly incarcerated people from Berkshire County and encourages a successful re-entry into a more welcoming community.
Second Street received grant support from the Community Chest in 2022.
There is no charge for attending the event. A continental breakfast will be available for all attendees.
Seating is limited and those interested in attending should contact the Community Chest office at 413-458-2443 or info@WilliamstownCommunityChest.org.