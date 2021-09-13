The Williamstown Community Chest will hold its 13th Fun Run at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Williamstown Youth Center, 66 School St. The event consists of two races, a 5K Run and a 1-mile Kids’ Run/Family Walk. Families with pets and strollers are welcome.
Race day sign-in and registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Online registration, as well as a printable registration form, can be accessed at WilliamstownCommunityChest.org.
The 5K race costs $15 and the 1-mile Walk/Run costs $5, free for kids 5 and under. Prizes will be awarded to top finishers. Scholarships are available, made possible by underwriting from MountainOne.
Attendees are also invited to contribute a personal care item for the local veterans’ services pantry. Items requested include soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, combs, laundry detergent, men’s socks, bandages, and washcloths. A complete list is available from the Community Chest office.
For additional information, call 413-458-2443 or visit WilliamstownCommunityChest.org.