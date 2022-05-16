Williamstown Community Chest's 95th annual meeting will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at The Williams Inn, 101 Spring St.
The agenda includes election of Community Chest board officers, a brief review of highlights of the year, a report on the results of the 2021-2022 annual fundraising campaign, and a progress report on the Community Chest’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in all aspects of its work.
Lindsey Bush, executive director of ROOTS Teen Center, and Tim Shiebler, youth development coordinator at the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, are the featured speakers. Their presentation is titled “Trends for Teens and Youth: Post-Pandemic Perspectives.”
The event is free thanks to underwriting support from MountainOne. A continental breakfast will be available for all attendees.
Seating is limited. To attend, contact the Community Chest office at 413-458-2443 or info@WilliamstownCommunityChest.org.