The Williamstown Community Chest is accepting applications for its 2021 Mary and Henry Flynt Grants. The application deadline is Oct. 1.
The bequest that established the grant program specifies that grants will be made annually, based on a competitive process to persons or entities, including the Town of Williamstown, that provide services to the town or its residents, although not necessarily exclusively.
The fifth round of grants in 2020 funded one-time projects and innovative programs provided by the following organizations: BFAIR, Berkshire Helping Hands, Berkshire Nursing Families, BRIDGE, Community Legal Aid, Northern Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, Northern Berkshire Transport, and ROOTS Teen Center.
An application form is available at WilliamstownCommunityChest.org, calling 413-458-2443 or emailing info@WilliamstownCommunityChest.org.