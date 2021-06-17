The Williamstown Community Chest will hold its 94th annual meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Field Farm, 554 Sloan Road. Attendance is free thanks to underwriting support from MountainOne. Light refreshments will be available.
The agenda includes election of Community Chest board members and officers, a brief review of highlights of the year, a report on the results of the 2020-2021 annual fundraising campaign, and a progress report on the Community Chest’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in all aspects of its work.
Guest speaker Kathy Keeser is executive director of Louison House which provides comprehensive homelessness services.
Seating is limited and those interested in attending should contact the Community Chest office, 413-458-2443 or info@WilliamstownCommunityChest.org.