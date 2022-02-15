The Williams College Community Garden, located off Stetson Road on the Williams College campus, is accepting applications for the 2022 growing season.
Raised beds, measuring 4x8 feet, are available to members of the college community and local community members regardless of affiliation with the college.
Visit tinyurl.com/wmscommgarden to apply. Applicants should read the community garden guidelines at tinyurl.com/wmsgardenguidelines before completing the application. Application reviews will begin at the end of February and applicants will be notified by the end of March.
More information about the garden is available at tinyurl.com/ycksk4aj. The steering committee can be reached via email at communitygardenatwilliams@gmail.com.