The Scarborough Salomon Flynt Community Service Award Committee is accepting nominations for its seventh annual award. The deadline for nominations is April 22.
The award recognizes a person's, persons' or civic group's demonstrated dedication, excellence and integrity to community service in order to make Williamstown a better place. Nominators should provide a narrative of accomplishments in support of their nominee.
The committee will select a citizen who has demonstrated integrity, excellence and dedication to community service. The award will be presented at the May 17 annual town meeting at Williamstown Elementary School.
The nomination form is available at goo.gl/a0ZQTi. Using the format on the WCC website, nominations can be emailed to the town moderator at afilson@williamstownma.gov, the WCC at info@williamstowncommunitychest.org, or submitted in a sealed envelope to the town manager's or WCC's offices.