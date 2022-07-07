The 19th Summer Noontime Concert Series opens at noon Monday, July 11, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 35 Park St.
Tenor Irwin Reese, who sang with the Metropolitan Opera for 23 years, will perform "Spiritual Journey," a piece for vocalist/narrator featuring Negro Spirituals along with stories of an enslaved people. Reese will be accompanied by Greenfield-based pianist Julia Bady.
Admission is free; donations are welcome. Children are invited. Concerts continue every Monday through Aug. 15. Information: stjohnswilliamstown.org/calendar/.