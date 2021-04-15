On the occasion of Earth Day 2021, the Williamstown COOL (CO2 Lowering) Committee will host a conversation titled, “A Net-Zero Williamstown — What Will It Take To Get There?” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, via Zoom.
The event, co-hosted by the Williams College Zilkha Center for Environmental Initiatives, will begin with a moderated panel discussion and then invite attendees to participate with their own questions.
The panel will comprise members of the COOL Committee, town government, staff and students of Williams College, and invited guest, state Sen. Adam Hinds. Moderators will be Williams College Emeritus Professor Hank Art and Nancy Nylen, renewable energy consultant and former associate director of the Center for EcoTechnology.
The link to join the meeting on Zoom can be found at bit.ly/COOLEarthDay. The event will also be broadcast live and available for later viewing on WilliNet Community TV.