David S. Areford, curator of "Strict Beauty: Sol LeWitt Prints," an exhibition currently on view at the Williams College Museum of Art, will present a program at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, that explores the Jewish dimensions of Sol LeWitt’s art through five projects: structures; wall drawings; a work of architecture; and a site-specific installation.
The program will be held in person at WCMA as well as virtually on Zoom and livestreamed on YouTube. To register for the Zoom program, visit artmuseum.williams.edu. WCMA’s galleries will remain open until 5:30 p.m. so that attendees can visit the exhibition before the program.
This lecture is co-sponsored by the Williams College Art Department and the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires. Information: WCMA at 413-597-2429 or artmuseum.williams.edu.