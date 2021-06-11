The Democratic Town Committee will hold its caucus virtually at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, via Zoom, to elect six delegates and four alternates to the Sept. 25 State Democratic Convention in Lowell. This year's convention will shape and vote on the Party platform.
In order to vote, or to be a delegate or alternate, one must be registered to vote Democratic in Williamstown as of the date of the caucus. Preregistered Democrats who turn 16 before June 15 can participate. One must also not have publicly opposed Democratic candidates for office in either of the last two elections.
In order to vote or to run for delegate, a person must also be present, virtually, at the caucus. The only exception to the rule of caucus attendance is for people serving in the Armed Forces, who must notify Mahon of their desire to be considered for election prior to the caucus.
Contact Jim Mahon at jmahon195@gmail.com or 413-884-5694 to get the link prior to the meeting.