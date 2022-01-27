The Democratic Town Committee will hold a virtual caucus at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, via Zoom to elect six delegates and four alternates to the State Democratic Convention.
This year's convention, to be held June 3-4 at the DCU Center in Worcester, will nominate candidates for state offices, including governor.
In order to vote or to be a delegate or alternate, one must be registered to vote Democratic in Williamstown as of the date of the caucus. Preregistered Democrats who turn 16 before Feb. 4 can participate. One must also not have publicly opposed Democratic candidates for office in either of the last two elections.
In order to vote or to run for delegate, a person must also be present, virtually, at the caucus. The only exception to this rule is for people serving in the armed forces, who must notify Chairman Jim Mahon of their desire to be considered for election prior to the caucus.
Mahon can be reached at 413-884-5694 or jmahon195@gmail.com.
Those lacking electronic access and wish to participate should contact Mahon to make arrangements prior to the meeting.
The Zoom Meeting link is tinyurl.com/jufcw9zb.