The Williamstown Diversity, Inclusion and Racial Equity Committee is sponsoring a photo contest, “What Williamstown Looks Like to You,” during the week of school break, Feb. 21 to 27.
Participants are invited to snap pictures of the serene beauty of Williamstown, a gathering with family or friends, outdoor fun, a warm cup of coffee, shopping, visiting a museum, curling up by the fire, etc.
All photos must be submitted by 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb 27. Include your name and the location of your photo and email it to direcom@williamstownma.gov for placement on a downloadable Google document for judging by a small panel of community members.
The winning photo will receive a pizza package from The Log by Ramuntos.
Photos must be in Williamstown and all submitted photos may be used in the promotion of future town events. WilliNet will post a slide show of all submitted photos.