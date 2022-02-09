The 2022 dog licenses will be available Monday, Feb. 14. The current fees are $5 for spayed/neutered dogs and $12 for all others.
Dog licenses must be renewed by March 31. Failure to renew licenses will result in a late fee of $10.
The licensing process must be completed online via williamstownma.viewpointcloud.com/. Once on the page, scroll down to “Town Clerk Licenses.” Payments can be made online, mailed or dropped off. Dog tags will be mailed.
Proof of a current rabies vaccination is required. Rabies certificates can be uploaded directly to the online portal. If last year's uploaded rabies certificate is still valid, the same attachment can be used this year.
For questions, email npedercini@williamstownma.gov or call 413-458-3500, ext. 101.