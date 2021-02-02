The 2021 dog licenses are now available and must be renewed by March 31. The current fees are $5 for spayed/neutered dogs and $12 for all others. Failure to renew the dog license will result in a late fee of $10.
Dog licenses should be purchased online via the town's website, williamstownma.viewpointcloud.com. Once on the page, scroll down to "Town Clerk Licenses" for complete instructions.
Residents may pay online or mail or drop off a check. Regardless of how payment is made, the licensing process should be completed online. Dog tags will be mailed.
Dog owners must provide proof of a current rabies vaccination and will be able to upload the rabies certificate directly to the online portal.
Residents who have questions regarding dog licenses should email or call the town clerk's office at npedercini@williamstownma.gov or 413-458-3500, ext. 101.