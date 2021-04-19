First Congregational Church is hosting an Earth Day talk by Heather Bruegl, cultural affairs director of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community of the Mohican people, at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22, via Zoom.
Bruegl will offer the experiences of her community as the basis for her talk, "The Scars and Costs of Colonialism." Follow-up questions might include how the residents of Williamstown, and particularly, the members of First Church Williamstown, might begin a restorative relationship with those who have been displaced from their native land.
Visit firstchurchwilliamstown.org/happenings for the Zoom information.