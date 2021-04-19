First Congregational Church is hosting an Earth Day talk by Heather Bruegl, cultural affairs director of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community of the Mohican people, at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22, via Zoom. 

Bruegl will offer the experiences of her community as the basis for her talk, "The Scars and Costs of Colonialism." Follow-up questions might include how the residents of Williamstown, and particularly, the members of First Church Williamstown, might begin a restorative relationship with those who have been displaced from their native land.

Visit firstchurchwilliamstown.org/happenings for the Zoom information.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.