After a year hiatus, the annual fall festival is returning to Hopkins Forest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Attendees will be able to take part in some traditional fall and forest-related activities including cider pressing, cross-cut sawing, shake splitting, a canopy walkway, games, and exhibits.
There will be live music and locally-sourced apples and refreshments.
All activities will take place outdoors. Anyone not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear a face mask and keep a social distance of 6 feet.
Hopkins Forest is located at 271 Northwest Hill Road. Parking is limited; ride-sharing or cycling to the event is encouraged.