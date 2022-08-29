The Clark Art Institute is hosting a free family-friendly concert by the Knights Orchestra at noon Monday, Sept. 5, in the Manton Research Center auditorium.
The performance is designed specifically for younger audiences and is intended to provide a fun and engaging introduction to classical music. The family-friendly program follows a free, large-scale outdoor concert by the Knights at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on the Clark’s Fernandez Terrace.
Admission is free, but reservations are required. Each ticketed group must include at least one child, age 18 or younger, and at least one adult. Visit clarkart.edu/events to reserve tickets. To reserve an accessible seat, call 413-458-0524.