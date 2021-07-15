Images Cinema presents Family Flicks Under the Stars starting Sunday, July 18. The films will be shown outdoors on Morgan Lawn, at the top of Spring Street, starting around 8 p.m.
Admission is free; concessions will be available for purchase on site. Bring chairs and blankets. Bug spray is also recommended. In the event of rain, the event is canceled. Find more details at imagescinema.org.
The series opens with "Spider-Man: Homecoming" on Sunday; "Moana," July 25; and "Charade," Aug. 1.
Family Flicks is sponsored by Camp Northwest Hill, Spring Street Market and Cafe, and the Williamstown Chamber of Commerce.