Williamstown Rural Lands will present "328North: Farm + Flower + Food" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, via Zoom, as part of its Talks on the Hill lecture series.
Farmer/florist Tu Le of 328North will shares his history, values and methods used to steward the land he and his partner own in the northern Berkshires.
Le will discuss how he and his partner came to Williamstown, what led them to build a micro farm, and how the farm has evolved since then. A question and answer portion will follow.
Visit the events page at rurallands.org for more information and to register for the talk. Recordings are made available at willinet.org.