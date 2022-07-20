The Williamstown Farmers Market Inc. announces its certification by the USDA to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and EBT cards at its weekly farmers market.
Beginning Saturday, July 23, SNAP/EBT recipients will be able to swipe their cards at the market booth and receive tokens which can be used to purchase eligible items from market vendors.
The WFM takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October in the Spring Street parking lot. Information: williamstownfarmersmarket.org.