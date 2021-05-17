The Williamstown Farmers Market announces its return to an in-person market beginning Saturday, May 22, in the Spring Street parking lot. Market hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 16.
Market offerings will include fresh-picked early produce, bedding plants, vegetable and herb seedlings, eggs, cheeses, syrup, meats, jams, wood-fired breads, artisan crafts, a new hot dog cart, and more.
Until further notice, masks and physical distancing are required. Hand sanitizing stations will be at vendor booths. For more information visit williamstownfarmersmarket.org or the market's Facebook page.