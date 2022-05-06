The Williamstown Farmers Market returns Saturday, May 14, in the lower Spring Street parking lot. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 22.
This year's market will feature favorite returning vendors, along with a variety of new vendors, including a fishmonger, knife sharpener, baker, chef, and new and returning musicians.
The WFM’s Community Essentials Initiative purchases produce from market vendors to donate to north Berkshire food pantries. Donations to the WFM’s CEI program are welcome.
For more information, visit williamstownfarmersmarket.org.