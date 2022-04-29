The Clark Art Institute will present the As They Saw It Film Series, a three-part program of talks and films in conjunction with the Clark’s special exhibition, "As They Saw It: Artists Witnessing War." Each event requires advance registration.
The series kicks off with a talk, "Representing War in Print and on Film" by Anne Leonard, Manton curator of Prints, Drawings, and Photographs, and Will Schmenner, head of public programs, at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, in the Clark Auditorium. Clips from war films will be compared with examples from the exhibition. Register at clarkart.edu/events.
The films will be screened at Images Cinema, 50 Spring St. "Chimes at Midnight" will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, and "The Burmese Harp" at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.
Tickets are $5, $3 for members, and can be reserved at imagescinema.org or by calling 413-458-5612.