<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamstown: Fire District election papers available

Nomination papers for elected offices in the Williamstown Fire District are available in the town clerk’s office.

Offices on the May 23 annual Williamstown Fire District election ballot include one Prudential Committee seat for a three-year term and one moderator seat for a three-year term.

Candidates seeking to run for office must pick up nomination papers from Town Clerk Nicole Beverly. All signatures must be ink signatures; no electronic signatures are allowed.

Completed nomination papers must be returned to the Board of Registrars for certification no later than Tuesday, April 4. Email nbeverly@williamstownma.gov or call 413-458-3500, ext. 101, with questions.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all