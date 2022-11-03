Williamstown: Forum to address environmental aspects of proposed fire station

An open forum on the environmental aspects of the proposed new Williamstown Fire Station will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Williamstown Youth Center, 66 School St.
This interactive event is co-sponsored by the Williamstown Fire District’s Building Committee and the town’s CO2 Lowering (COOL) Committee.
The station proposal is the first public capital project since Williamstown passed a resolution at its June 2021 town meeting to pursue a net-zero greenhouse gas remissions goal.
Discussion will include details of the green design and proposed stormwater management at the site, which is on Main Street next to the Aubuchon store. Input will be sought from participants.
The session will be recorded by WilliNet for later broadcast on TV channel 1303 and streaming on ROKU, AppleTV and Amazon FireTV.
Information: williamstownfiredept.org.