The Clark Art Institute’s popular First Sunday Free program continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 6, offering free admission to the galleries and special exhibitions, along with a series of special activities.
March’s theme is “Whatever the Weather,” placing a special emphasis on the environment to celebrate the arrival of spring and the promise of warmer weather. From 1 to 4 p.m., visitors can create art inspired by the natural environment.
The Clark’s grounds, always open free of charge, provide miles of walking trails.
Advance registration at clarkart.edu is strongly recommended. All visitors age 5 and up must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination at entry and must wear face masks indoors.