The Clark Art Institute’s popular First Sunday Free program continues on Sunday, April 3, offering free admission to the galleries and special exhibitions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., along with a series of special activities. April’s theme is “Photography.”
As a part of the Clark’s special programs, visit a pop-up installation of early photography from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Manton Study Center for Works on Paper, enjoy art-making from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Clark Center’s lower lobby, and head outdoors to join a guided hike from 2:30 to 4 p.m. to learn best practices for photographing nature.
Advance registration is strongly recommended. All visitors age 5 and up must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination at entry and must wear face masks indoors. For more information and to register, visit clarkart.edu.