"Fresh Fest: A Food and Farming Film Festival" will be presented Friday through Thursday, May 7 to 13, on Images Cinema's virtual cinema platform, watch.eventive.org/imagesvirtual.
Films include "The Long Coast," "Fruits of Labor," "Gather," and "Finding Hope in Farmland," world premiere by local filmmakers Dave Simonds and Sarah Gardner.
All films are free to view and will be available for the full week with the exception of "Gather," which will be available for one show only.
The festival is produced by Images Cinema, in collaboration with Storey Publishing and the Williams College Center for Environmental Studies.