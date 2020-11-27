Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Clark Art Institute’s popular First Sundays Free program continues on Sunday, Dec. 6, with a day celebrating music. Admission to the galleries is free all day.

Visitors are invited to experience the Clark’s galleries in new ways with downloadable art-themed playlists and to pick up a take-home kit to create "giftable" art cards inspired by Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema's "Model D Pianoforte and Stools."

In addition to the Clark’s permanent collection, the outdoor exhibition, "Ground/work," located throughout the Clark’s 120-acre campus, is also on view. "Lines from Life," an exhibition featuring works by 19th-century French artists, is on view through Dec. 13. 

Preregistration is required at clarkart.edu.

