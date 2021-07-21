Violinist Emily Kalish and pianist Kyle Walker will perform the Kreutzer Sonata by Beethoven and the Bridgetower Fantasy by Vijay Iyer at noon Monday, Aug. 2, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 35 Park St.
Kalish is a Berkshire native living, teaching, and performing in the New York City metropolitan area and is a member of the Binghamton and Hudson Valley Philharmonics. Walker has been featured on WNYC, WQXR, NPR, and UNC-TV, and has performed at Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall, and The Great Hall at Cooper Union.
As advocates of social justice, Kalish and Walker are founding members of The Dream Unfinished, an activist orchestra which supports NYC-based civil rights and community organizations through concerts and presentations.
There is no charge for admission; donations to offset costs will be accepted. Concerts continue at noon Mondays until Aug. 23.