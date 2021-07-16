The Clark Art Institute will present a guided evening walk of "Ground/work" and Stone Hill by the light of the full moon at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 23. The walk is appropriate for all ages.
"Ground/work," the Clark’s first outdoor exhibition, consists of newly commissioned site-responsive installations by six international artists— Kelly Akashi, Nairy Baghramian, Jennie C. Jones, Eva LeWitt, Analia Saban, and Haegue Yang — set throughout the Clark’s 140-acre campus.
The grounds are open day and night at no charge. The exhibition is on view through Oct. 17.
This walk may cover uneven terrain; wear appropriate clothing and footwear. Mobility assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Space is limited, and online preregistration is required for all participants. Inclement weather cancels this event.
Visit clarkart.edu/events for more information.