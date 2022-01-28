The Williamstown Garden Club is welcoming new members to help plan the club's popular garden and container displays to enhance "The Village Beautiful." Membership is open to all who share an interest in gardening and a willingness to participate in the club's activities.
Members plant and maintain the various boxes on Spring Street, at the Post Office and around the town's intersections, bridges and parks. They also are responsible for the perennial gardens at Field Park and the Library Reading Garden at the Milne Library.
In addition, members benefit from the group's monthly educational meetings with speakers, demonstrations and garden tours.
For further information, contact Kathy McKnight, membership chairwoman, at 413-458-1694 or visit williamstowngardenclub.org.