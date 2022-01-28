The Williamstown Garden Club is welcoming new members to help plan the club's popular garden and container displays to enhance "The Village Beautiful." Membership is open to all who share an interest in gardening and a willingness to participate in the club's activities.

Members plant and maintain the various boxes on Spring Street, at the Post Office and around the town's intersections, bridges and parks. They also are responsible for the perennial gardens at Field Park and the Library Reading Garden at the Milne Library.

In addition, members benefit from the group's monthly educational meetings with speakers, demonstrations and garden tours.

For further information, contact Kathy McKnight, membership chairwoman, at 413-458-1694 or visit williamstowngardenclub.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.