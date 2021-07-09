High water and murkiness have caused postponement of the Green River cleanup walk originally scheduled for Saturday, July 10, until 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
The South Williamstown Community Association and the Hoosic River Watershed Association invite volunteers to take part in the cleanup of debris washing into the river from a former town landfill located behind the Hart farm on New Ashford Road.
On July 24, volunteers should park at the Hart Garage and cross the road to walk down the driveway at the Thaisz’s house, 340 New Ashford Road. Wear rubber boots or water shoes, gloves, and insect repellant. The town will provide garbage bags and arrange for disposal.