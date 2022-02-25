Mount Greylock Regional School students in grades 7-12 will perform the musical “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 3, 4 and 5, in the school auditorium at 1781 Cold Spring Road.
The score includes “Me Old Bamboo,” “Toot Sweets,” “Posh,” “The Roses of Success,” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”
The show is directed by faculty member Jeffrey Welch, returning for his 23rd season on Mount Greylock’s stage.
Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/yy97sn7b. Masks are required for audience members.