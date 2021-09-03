The Clark Art Institute will present two free virtual conversations with artists who created works presented in "Ground/work," the Clark’s first outdoor exhibition.

Artist Nairy Baghramian and "Ground/work" guest curators Molly Epstein and Abigail Ross Goodman will discuss Baghramian’s marble and stainless-steel sculpture, "Knee and Elbow," at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Artist Kelly Akashi will discuss her practice and her work, "A Device to See the World Twice," at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.

The conversations will be held via Zoom and Facebook Live. Registration is required. Visit clarkart.edu/events to register.

