The Williamstown Historical Museum will present a free talk, "Many Stories in the Land: Revisiting 'Williamstown' and Its Meanings — Past, Present, and Future" with Professor Christine DeLucia, at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, via Zoom.
The 45 minute talk will be illustrated with numerous photos and documents and will be followed by a 15 minute question and answer session.
DeLucia is assistant professor of history at Williams College and author of "Memory Lands: King Philip's War and the Place of Violence in the Northeast."
For more information about the program and the Zoom link, visit tinyurl.com/wdbdsu7b.