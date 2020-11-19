The annual Holiday Walk is being reimagined as a three-week celebration of Williamstown's small shops and local charities. Each week, downtown businesses are showcasing different not-for-profit organizations and collecting necessary clothing, toys and food to help communities-in-need.
Donations of unwrapped pairs of new socks will be accepted from Nov. 23 to 29 to benefit Berkshire Helping Hands, Louison House and Soldier On.
From Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, donate unwrapped toys for children and crafts, games, or books suitable for teenagers to benefit Berkshire Community Action Council, ROOTS Teen Center and UCP of Western Massachusetts.
Nonperishable festive foods such as cake, brownie and cookie mixes, frosting, baking supplies, and dried fruits can be donated from Dec. 7 to 13 to benefit Berkshire Food Project, Community Bible Church Food Pantry, Friendship Center Food Pantry, Louison House, and the Williamstown Food Pantry.
Collection boxes will be located at ABC Clothing Pop-Up, Amy's Cottage, BeFitCo, Blue Mango, Chapter Two Books, Goodman's Jewelers, Nature's Closet, Pappa Charlie's Deli, The Print Shop, The Log by Ramunto's Pizza & Pub, Spring Street Market & Cafe, Where'd You Get That!?, and Williamstown Apothecary.
For a full list of events, visit williamstownchamber.com/events.