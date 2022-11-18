Williamstown: Concert kicking off Holiday Walk Weekend

Williamstown’s Holiday Walk Weekend will kick off with a performance by Oasis Jazz Awards “Jazz Group of the Year” nominee, The Lao Tizer Quartet featuring Eric Marienthal, at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the Clark Art Institute’s auditorium.
The Lao Tizer Quartet returns to the Clark bringing their swinging sound for an evening of music in support of its latest album, "Songs From The Swinghouse." The album features original instrumentals and classic rock covers with reimagined arrangements.
Tickets cost $28, $25 members, $20 students with valid ID, and $10 children 10 and under. Reserve at clarkart.edu/events.