Williamstown: Concert kicking off Holiday Walk Weekend

Williamstown’s Holiday Walk Weekend will kick off with a performance by Oasis Jazz Awards “Jazz Group of the Year” nominee, The Lao Tizer Quartet featuring Eric Marienthal, at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the Clark Art Institute’s auditorium.

The Lao Tizer Quartet returns to the Clark bringing their swinging sound for an evening of music in support of its latest album, "Songs From The Swinghouse." The album features original instrumentals and classic rock covers with reimagined arrangements.

Tickets cost $28, $25 members, $20 students with valid ID, and $10 children 10 and under. Reserve at clarkart.edu/events.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

