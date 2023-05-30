<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamstown: Free fishing event on Hoosic River

The Hoosic River Watershed Association is offering "Introduction to Fishing on the Hoosic River" from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3.

The workshop will include information on the fish of the Hoosic River, an overview of both fly fishing and spin fishing rods and reels, how to use both methods, basic knots, and how to get started as an angler.

A fishing license is not needed as June 3-4 is a free fishing weekend in Massachusetts. This is a rain or shine event, except in the event of severe weather.

Children are welcome. The course is limited to 15 and preregistration is required at tinyurl.com/y57jraj4

Meet at the picnic area just past “Lauren’s Launch” beyond the water treatment plant and across from the pond.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all