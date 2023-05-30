Williamstown: Free fishing event on Hoosic River

The Hoosic River Watershed Association is offering "Introduction to Fishing on the Hoosic River" from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3.
The workshop will include information on the fish of the Hoosic River, an overview of both fly fishing and spin fishing rods and reels, how to use both methods, basic knots, and how to get started as an angler.
A fishing license is not needed as June 3-4 is a free fishing weekend in Massachusetts. This is a rain or shine event, except in the event of severe weather.
Children are welcome. The course is limited to 15 and preregistration is required at tinyurl.com/y57jraj4.
Meet at the picnic area just past “Lauren’s Launch” beyond the water treatment plant and across from the pond.