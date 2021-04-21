The Williamstown League of Women Voters has canceled plans to host a candidate forum for the contested race for Housing Authority. Candidate Joan Diver declined to participate.
The candidates have provided contact information for those wishing to contact them directly.
Diver’s email is joanfitzdiver@gmail.com, and her phone number is 413-212-8983. Steve Dew can be reached at stevedew77@gmail.com.
Recordings of races for the Select Board and Planning Board will be available on willinet.org and WilliNet TV Channel 1303, from Wednesday, April 21, until Election Day.
In person voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. Absentee voting requires a ballot request to Town Clerk Nicole Pedercini at npedercini@williamstownma.gov. Ballots can be returned by mail or to the Town Hall drop box.