In conjunction with the opening of "Hue & Cry: French Printmaking and the Debate over Colors," the Clark Art Institute will present a lecture by Anne Leonard, Manton curator of prints, drawings and photographs, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

The lecture will be presented live in the Clark’s auditorium and broadcast simultaneously via Zoom and Facebook Live.

No registration is needed to attend the live event, but registration is required for the Zoom transmission. The event will also be broadcast via Facebook Live. For more information and to register, visit clarkart.edu/events.

