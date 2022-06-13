The Williamstown Historical Museum will present a free slide lecture on “Reading the Gravestones of Old New England” by Williamstown native John G.S. Hanson, at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, in the Milne Public Library Community Room, 1095 Main St.
Hanson’s lecture will be illustrated with slides, including examples from Westlawn and Southlawn cemeteries in Williamstown.
The lecture will be preceded by the brief annual meeting and election of officers of the Williamstown Historical Museum, and followed by a question and answer session. Those having a copy of Hanson’s book, "Reading the Gravestones of Old New England," are invited to bring it for signing.
Seating is limited, but the program will be recorded and broadcast by WilliNet at a later date. Information: info@williamstownhistoricalmuseum.org or williamstownhistoricalmuseum.org.