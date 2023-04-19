Williamstown: Select Board candidates participating in forum

The Williamstown League of Women Voters is sponsoring a forum for the candidates running for the Select Board in Williamstown at 6 pm. Tuesday, April 25, at the Town Hall. The event will be taped by WilliNet for future broadcast.
Select Board candidates include Stephanie Boyd, Paul Harsch and incumbent Andrew Hoagland.
The public is invited to attend and participate. Candidates will make opening and closing statements, and members of the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions.
The public is also invited to submit questions to be presented by the moderator, League member Jennifer Howlett. Questions must be addressed to all candidates and should be emailed to wtownLWV@gmail.com.