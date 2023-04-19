<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamstown: Select Board candidates participating in forum

The Williamstown League of Women Voters is sponsoring a forum for the candidates running for the Select Board in Williamstown at 6 pm. Tuesday, April 25, at the Town Hall. The event will be taped by WilliNet for future broadcast.

Select Board candidates include Stephanie Boyd, Paul Harsch and incumbent Andrew Hoagland.

The public is invited to attend and participate. Candidates will make opening and closing statements, and members of the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The public is also invited to submit questions to be presented by the moderator, League member Jennifer Howlett. Questions must be addressed to all candidates and should be emailed to wtownLWV@gmail.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all