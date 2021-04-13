Volunteers are needed to pick up trash along roadways, parks and riverbanks across Williamstown during the Spring Litter Cleanup Action Day on Saturday, April 17.
Check in anytime between 9 a.m. and noon at Field Park and Bloedel Park for instructions and a yellow trash bag. Wear bright clothes and appropriate shoes and work gloves. Kids are welcome. COVID protocols apply.
Rain date is Saturday, April 24. For more information, email Anne O’Connor at aoconnor@williamstownma.gov or visit tinyurl.com/4kst2arz.