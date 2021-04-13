Volunteers are needed to pick up trash along roadways, parks and riverbanks across Williamstown during the Spring Litter Cleanup Action Day on Saturday, April 17.

Check in anytime between 9 a.m. and noon at Field Park and Bloedel Park for instructions and a yellow trash bag. Wear bright clothes and appropriate shoes and work gloves. Kids are welcome. COVID protocols apply.

Rain date is Saturday, April 24. For more information, email Anne O’Connor at aoconnor@williamstownma.gov or visit tinyurl.com/4kst2arz.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.