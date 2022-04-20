Williamstown native Mercer Greenwald '22, a German studies major at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., has won a Fulbright Research and Teaching Assistantship Award in Austria for the 2022–2023 academic year.
As a combined research and teaching Fulbright Scholar, Greenwald will spend the year immersed in the cultural life of the city of Vienna, where she will teach English and write an independent research project on the topic of “concomitant being” in the work of Austrian writer and thinker Ingeborg Bachmann (1926-1973) and the Brazilian writer Clarice Lispector (1920–1977).
Greenwald will begin doctoral study in Germanic Languages and Literatures at Harvard University in fall 2023.