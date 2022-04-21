The League of Women Voters is sponsoring forums for candidates running for town office in Williamstown on Tuesday, April 26, in the Select Board Room at Town Hall. The forums will be taped by WilliNet for future broadcast.
Planning Board candidates will appear from 4 to 6 p.m. and Select Board candidates will follow at 7 p.m. Candidates will make opening and closing statements and members of the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions.
Planning Board candidates include Carin DeMayo-Wall and Kenneth Kuttner. Select Board candidates include Bilal Ansari, Randall Fippinger and incumbent Jane Patton.
A forum for library trustee candidates is tentatively scheduled for April 29 via Zoom.
The public is invited to submit questions to be presented by moderator Jennifer Howlett. Questions must be addressed to all candidates and should be emailed to Mary Lovvorn at zrobi@hotmail.com.
For information about League activity and membership, contact Anne R. Skinner, president, at 413-458-8650.