Williamstown: March and rally against fossil fuels planned

A coalition of local faith, environmental and community groups will host a March to End Fossil Fuels from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. Participants will gather in front of First Congregational Church, 906 Main St., to rally and hear brief remarks before marching to Field Park for a standout.
Everyone concerned about the accelerating climate crisis and continued burning and expansion of fossil fuels is encouraged to attend. Signs are welcome.
The event is being held in solidarity with the National March to End Fossil Fuels taking place in New York City on Sept. 17 in advance of the Sept. 20 United Nations Climate Ambition Summit.
Following Wednesday's march, First Congregational Church is hosting the livestream of Climate Forward from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in its community hall. All are welcome.
Local sponsors include First Congregational Church, St. John’s Church, Hoosic River Watershed Association, Williamstown COOL Committee, Greylock Together, Williamstown Rural Lands, Bee Friendly Williamstown, and Williams College's Center for Learning in Action, Chaplains' Office, Zilkha Center, and Center for Environmental Studies.