The Williams College Museum of Art invites visitors to immerse themselves in new worlds of song, story and dance in a summer program series titled "Immersions."
Each program is inspired by the themes, histories and practices that weave through the museum’s summer exhibitions, such as healing, folklore, the five senses, and migration. Programs will be held at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by receptions on the WCMA patio at 6:30 p.m. The galleries will remain open until 8 p.m.
The series opens at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, with Brooklyn-based medieval music ensemble Alkemie making its Berkshires debut with a performance of "Verdant Medicine: Hildegard’s Resonant Apothecary," in the Thompson Memorial Chapel, directly across Main Street from the museum.
The series continues on Thursday, July 21, when Williamstown Theatre Festival friends and alumni present an evening of performative readings exploring subtleties of labor in the WCMA Rotunda.
The series concludes on Thursday, Aug 4, with the Kriyol Dance! Collective performing a new, original work titled "Rasin San Bout" ("Endless Roots" in Haitian Creole) in the WCMA Rotunda.
The programs and receptions are all free and open to the public. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for visitors age 5 and up.
