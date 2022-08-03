In accordance with state regulations, all temporary cumulative school and health records for students who have graduated from or left Mount Greylock Regional High School during the 2014-2015 school years will be destroyed on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
State regulations require that student records be destroyed seven years after the student graduates. However, the high school transcript that includes the grades for the four years of high school is maintained for 60 years following graduation.
Any student who is interested in retrieving their records before destruction should contact the guidance department at 413-458-9582, ext. 1250.
Students who received services from the Special Education Department (Pupil Personnel Services) should contact the Pupil Personnel office at 413-458-9582, ext. 2050, for an appointment to pick up any other records.
Parents cannot request the records of their student without a signed letter giving permission. Otherwise, the student can only request their records in writing or in person.